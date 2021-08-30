Family, friends, neighbours celebrate Sumit Antil's win at Paralympics in Sonipat

After javelin thrower, Sumit Antil bagged gold at Tokyo Paralympics on Monday, his family members in Sonipat celebrated the historic win by dancing their hearts out.

People were seen matching their steps to the beats of the drum. They also carried the national flag of the country.

Sumit today bagged gold at men's javelin throw (Sport Class F64) at National Stadium in Tokyo. He improved the world record three times in the final. He threw a monstrous throw of 68.55m in his fifth attempt to climb on the top of the podium.

His mother Nirmala toldthat Sumit had asked her not to worry and promised to win a gold at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

"I spoke to him this morning. He asked me not to worry and promised to get a Gold medal," she said.

She further informed that Sumit met with an accident in 2015 and lost one of his legs.

"After treatment, he went to Sports Authority of India (SAI) and later Delhi for training. He has worked really hard even amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said Nirmala.

"Sumit's father passed away in 2004 when he was in class 3. In 2015, when he lost his leg, he was in class 12. He has worked very hard and practised javelin throw. He has made the village and the whole country proud today," said his uncle.

A friend of his said that he had unfurled the national flag during the Independence Day celebration also and Sumit had promised to unfurl it at the Paralympics as well.

"Sumit is a very hard-working boy," said Usha, a local resident.

After winning a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, javelin thrower Sumit Antil on Monday said that he is satisfied with his performance but wanted to touch the 70m mark.Sumit who went first in the field gave an almost uphill task to all contenders as he started the final by breaking his own World Record with a throw of 66.95m. The previous World Record was 62.88m, which Sumit improved by almost 4 meters in his very first attempt.

( With inputs from ANI )

