Family of hockey players celebrate India's bronze medal win at Tokyo Olympics

Family members of Indian Hockey players Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh celebrated the team's win in the Bronze-medal bout versus Germany on Thursday.

Scenes of celebration and overwhelming emotion were witnessed from households of both the players.

Mandeep's mother said that all hard work has finally paid off.

'It was a good performance. Players worked really hard on the field and they gave their all. We have got a medal and all the hard work has paid off. There will be lots of celebrations today," said Davinder, Mandeep's mother.

The player's father too was elated after India added another medal to their tally.

"Today after 41 years, India has won a medal in hockey. I am really happy. I can't express it in words. Mandeep and the entire Indian team played well. The captain of the team is from our village. They have all made Punjab and India as a whole proud today. We will do lots of Bhangra today," said the player's father Ravinder.

Team India skipper Manpreet Singh's mother Manjeet Kaur was elated with the team's victory.

"I'm so happy. History has been made. It's a matter of pride that after 41 years India finally has a medal in Hockey. I was praying since the morning. I have been awake since 2 AM. My son called me up and told me to do ardaas and pray for our win, it was a matter of pride for him. My guru has finally heard my prayers. My son was so nervous and had so much responsibility in his hands. It is a very big day of my life. I will go to my guru and organize a prayer," said Kaur.

Indian hockey team defeated Germany in the Bronze medal bout by a margin of 5-4 on Thursday, ending a 41 years-long wait for a medal in the sport.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian team had lost to Belgium by a margin of 2-5 in the semi-finals which put them into a battle for the Bronze medal with Germany.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor