Farm laws passed, repealed without discussion

Lok Sabha passed the bill to repeal the three farm laws via voice vote on Monday, the first day of the winter session. The bill was passed via voice vote amid sloganeering by opposition MPs. The bill, which was tabled by Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, seeks to repeal the three farm laws.

As soon as the Lok Sabha assembled at 11 am, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws, a development which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on November 19 in a televised statement. "This (Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 passed by Lok Sabha) is a tribute to all 750 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. The protest will continue as other issues including MSP are still pending," BKU leader Rakesh Tikait told news agency ANI.

