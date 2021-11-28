Farmer mauled to death by tiger in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 28 A 45-year-old farmer was mauled to death by a tiger near the Majhra Purab Dumera village in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The farmer was working in his farmland when he was attacked by the big cat on Saturday.

This village is adjacent to the Nighasan forest range which falls in the buffer zone of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

This is the third such incident in the past two months in the area.

Nighasan range officer Vimlesh Kumar, who inspected the spot, found pugmarks of a tiger. The locals have been advised to stay away from the forest area and work in groups.

The officer said that, "Our team is combing the area. We have assured the victim's kin that they will get compensation under the state's disasters Act. An immediate compensation of Rs 10,000 will be provided from the Dudhwa Foundation to the victim's kin. Senior officials have been informed about the incident."

On October 9, a 60-year-old farmer was mauled to death while another was killed on October 5.

Locals believe that the same tiger has killed all the three men and have demanded that the big cat be tranquilised at the earliest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor