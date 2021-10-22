Farmer Protest: Another laborer beaten to death by Nihang at Singhu border

A few days back, a man was brutally killed by Nihangs during a farmers' agitation on the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border. Police also arrested some Nihangs in that case. Since then, Nihang has once again beaten a man and broken his leg. According to the information received, Nihang beat up a laborer named Manoj Paswan and broke his leg. Manoj is a resident of Bihar and has been working as a laborer for many years. Police have arrested accused Nihang in the case.

According to police, the victim Manoj Paswan was carrying chickens in his rickshaw when a Nihang stopped him and demanded free chickens. But when Manoj refused, Nihang beat him and broke his leg. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and rushed the injured Manoj to the hospital and arrested the accused.

A few days back, Nihang had brutally murdered Lakhbir Singh, a laborer from Punjab, and cut off his left arm and one leg. Lakhbir was accused by Nihang of insulting Guru Granth Sahib. Sonepat police had arrested Sarabjit, Govind, Bhagwant and Narayan Singh in the case.

