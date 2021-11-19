Farmers protesting at Singhu border give mixed reactions to PM Modi's decision to repeal farm laws

Farmers protesting at the Singhu border on Friday gave mixed reactions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Some farmers said that they will continue this agitation till the announcement takes effect through parliamentary procedures.

Speaking to ANI, Singara Singh, a farmer said, "We will wait till they complete the procedure legally and will make them do all the work."

"The Centre has just announced the repeal of three farm laws verbally. It's not yet passed in parliament. We will continue this agitation till they repeal these laws in parliament," another farmer, Sukhjeevan Singh said.

Sukhjeevan said the Prime Minister has made a lot of promises, but does not fulfil all of them. "He promised to create 15 lakh employment opportunities but he did not do it. This is the first time the Centre has spoken something for the farmers protesting for the past year. We are happy," he added.

Raj, another farmer said, "We are celebrating here because PM Modi has spoken for us for the first time since the protest began. However, we will go from here when they will repeal these laws in the parliament session. We are not happy with this announcement only. Today is Gurupurab, so we are celebrating our festival too."

Raj said, "This announcement is the victory of all those farmers who lost their lives in the protest."

Meanwhile, a farmer from Punjab's Patiala also expressed happiness over the Centre's decision and wrote a song for their victory.

Some farmers expressed their satisfaction with the Prime Minister's decision and said that it is a 'good decision'.

"I am here for the past two months. We keep on visiting our homes in between the protest. It is a good decision taken by PM Modi. But we will sit here till he announces it in parliament. According to us, the government has taken this decision because elections are coming," another farmer, Darshan Singh said.

Sukhdev Singh, another farmer said that this announcement cannot bring back the farmers who lost their lives during this protest. "We are happy today. All is well that ends well. But many farmers have lost their lives in this protest. Their lives cannot be back with this decision," Sukhdev Singh added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of three central farm laws. In his address to the nation today, PM Modi said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let us start afresh."

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws since they were passed in 2020.

The three farm laws are as follows: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

