Father-in-law cuts off both hands of woman, doctor re-implants severed hands

Doctors at Narmada Hospital in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, have made an impossible task possible. A woman was admitted to Narmada Hospital with both her arms amputated. Here, a team of six doctors stitched the woman's hands to her wrists after 9 hours of surgery. Now the woman is recovering. The team of doctors is also very happy after this difficult surgery.

On November 11, a woman living in Vidisha was admitted to Narmada Hospital in Bhopal in critical condition. The woman's father-in-law had attacked her with a sword. The woman sustained serious injuries on both her hands while trying to save herself from the sword. The blood vessels of both hands were cut from the wrist and the bones were also broken. The woman also sustained serious injuries in the attack. It is said that the woman's arm was almost broken.

The woman underwent surgery on her hand at the operation theater under the guidance of Spine Surgeon Dr Rajesh Sharma and Critical Care Specialist Dr Renu Sharma. The surgery, which lasted for about eight to nine hours, involved the woman's broken arm. The doctor said that the tiny nerves that carry blood to the wrist were badly damaged. So the plastic surgeon along with it's team performed the surgery on the woman, which lasted for 8 to 9 hours. They managed to save both her hands. Plastic surgeon Vishal Rampuri, anesthesiologist Prashant Yashwante and physician Gopal Batni were also involved in the operation.