Father rapes newly wed daughter while she was asleep

A shocking incident has come to light in which a father tried to rape his newly wed daughter. The incident took place in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The accused's daughter was recently married and had come to visit her parents. Police said that her father tried to rape her while she was sleeping at home. According to police, the accused father had come under the influence of alcohol while the girl was sleeping at home. This time he touched his daughter in a wrong way. He also threatened the girl not to shout. However, the girl screamed and woke her mother.

The victim informed the police that she had been sexually assaulted by her father earlier and had not spoken about it. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, police said. Meanwhile, the victim has been medically examined. According to the investigating officer, the accused was under the influence of alcohol when he was arrested. His wife and daughter have been booked by police. The victim was recently married to a distant relative.

We will now take her to court to file her reply under Section 164 of the Indian Penal Code [IPC]. He was sent to jail after the accused confessed to the crime, "police said.