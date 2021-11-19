Fearing public support that SP garnered during 'Vijay Yatra', Centre decided to repeal three farm laws: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that the Centre withdrew the three farm laws fearing public support that his party garnered from the 'Vijay Yatra' that was held from Ghazipur to Lucknow on the newly inaugurated Purvanachal Expressway yesterday ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"The BJP of the rich wanted to cheat the poor farmers with land acquisition and black laws. Nailed, made cartoons pulling hair, mowed by jeep, but fearing the public support of SP's Vijay Yatra of Purvanchal, withdrew the black laws. BJP should tell when the culprits of the death of hundreds of farmers will be punished," said the SP chief in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Meanwhile speaking at a press conference, Yadav said, "Farmers's efforts have paid off. It is the defeat of ego and victory of farmers, democracy. People will not forgive them (Centre) in the upcoming polls. This false apology won't work...People who have apologised should also resign from politics forever..,".

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws since they were passed in 2020.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

