Female swamp deer found dead on Kaziranga National Park boundary

In a suspected case of hunting, one female swamp deer was found dead on the park boundary near Sildubi village in Assam on Monday.

According to the Kaziranga National Park authority, the deer was killed using a spear.

"In a suspected case of hunting, one female swamp deer was found dead in the park boundary near Sildubi village yesterday. The deer was killed using a spear. A case has been registered in this regard," the authority said.

A further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor