Festive season brings hope for street vendors in Assam

With festivals approaching, street vendors in Guwahati are hopeful that the state government would relax restrictions and they might get good business this season.

Speaking to ANI, one of the hawkers Dabru Rao said, "COVID has affected our business. We have heard that curfew will be eased from September 1. This will give us the much-needed business boom. We are hoping the government will look kindly at our concerns and open up the markets sooner rather than later."

On the other hand, another hawker who is waiting for the restrictions to be lifted said, "Mine is a very small shop and I am hardly getting any business. If the government will not relax the restrictions, I won't be able to make any profit this year too. The festival time is when we get our maximum sales."

Meanwhile, Assam reported four deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, while 293 more people tested positive, pushing the state's infection tally to 5,88,318.

The latest fatalities were reported from Cachar, Hojai, Kamrup Metropolitan, and Udalguri districts. The state's Covid death toll stands at 5,640 persons.

( With inputs from ANI )

