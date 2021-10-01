Field trial of spraying of nano urea by drone conducted at Gujarat's Bhavnagar

A suscessful field trial of drone spraying of nano liquid urea was on Friday conducted in Bhavnagar by IFFCO, a company involved in developing nano urea, in presence of Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

India has become the first country in the world to start commercial production of nano urea.

This demonstration of spraying liquid nano urea by drone was undertaken by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), a company involved in developing Nano Urea.

Mandaviya underscored the activity as a huge achievement saying, "India has become the first country in the world to start commercial production of Nano Urea. Not only has Nano Urea been produced on a large scale today, but we are happy that farmers are adopting it on a large scale since the very beginning. It started production in June and till now we have produced more than 5 million bottles of Nano Urea. More than one lakh bottles of nano urea are being produced every day."

Talking about the field trials of drone spraying held today, the minister said, "Many questions and doubts remain in the minds of people regarding conventional spraying of fertilizers and pesticides. Concerns are also expressed about the potential harm to the health of the sprayers. Drone spraying will solve these questions and problems. Drones will be able to spray more land in less time. This will save the time of the farmers. The cost of spraying will be less. This will result in financial savings for the farmers. Along with this, the safety of the sprinklers will also be ensured."

Mandaviya added that in a short span of time, Liquid Nano Urea has emerged as a powerful alternative to conventional urea, the increased use of which will help in better productivity, savings of farmer's money and reduction of India's dependence on Urea imports.

This will also reduce the subsidy burden on the government, enabling them to be utilized on other public welfare schemes.

IFFCO in its study has found that spraying nano urea through drones is more effective on crops and will also have a positive effect on productivity. A large number of farmers participated in today's trial and eagerly inquired about nano urea and the technique of drone spraying. IFFCO experts answered the queries of the farmers.

On this occasion, along with Union Minister Mandaviya, Chairman of National Cooperative Union of India and Vice President of IFFCO, Dilip Bhai Sanghani and Shri Yogendra Kumar, Marketing Director, IFFCO was also present.

