Fight breaks out between siblings over who would perform last rites of dead father

A video of a fight between the brothers and sisters over who would perform the funeral of their father from Kanpur has gone viral. The incident took place in Bilhor, Kanpur. The family had an argument over the father's funeral on Thursday. Gradually a dispute arose between the deceased's children and the son-in-laws. Then they started fighting in the middle of the street. Someone present at the scene took a video of it and made it viral.

According to media reports, 85-year-old Ramprasad has been battling cancer for two years. Both boys were not paying attention to him while he was not well. So he went to live with his daughter Kamlesh Kumari. Father in his will gave all his property to his daughter. Which upset both boys. Ramprasad passed away on Friday morning.

The daughter and grandson were carrying the bodies to Ganga Ghat for cremation. It is alleged that both her brothers tried to snatch her father's body on the road. This led to an argument between the two parties and then a scuffle broker out between them.

Upon receiving the notice of the dispute, the police rushed to the spot and arrested the assailants and took them to the police station. Meanwhile, the driver reached the police station with the body placed on the tractor. The police settled the dispute by explaining to both the parties. In this case, CO Rajesh Kumar said that the brothers and sisters were beaten at the funeral. People from both parties were persuaded and sent for the funeral.