Fight with COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, says Army Chief

As the number of COVID cases resurge because of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday said that the fight with the pandemic is far from over.

At the curtain-raiser of PANEX-21, the disaster management exercise involving BIMSTEC member countries, Naravane said that the supply chains have been badly disrupted and the economic losses have crippled economies worldwide, impacting lives and livelihoods.

"The situation would have been far worse had it not been for the collaborative efforts and cooperation between countries in sharing medicines, vaccines and providing critical assistance across borders," he said.

Further, the Army Chief spoke about a range of factors such as climate change, unplanned urbanization, underdevelopment, poverty and threat of pandemics, and said that they will result in an increased frequency, complexity and severity of disasters in the future.

Highlighting the role of armed forces during the ongoing pandemic situation, Naravane said that the Indian forces were fully engaged in government efforts to provide all necessary support.

"The security forces reached the remotest parts of the country and provided them help to minimise the impact of the pandemic," he said.

Countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Thailand, Sri Lanka and India are participating in the disaster management exercise with a focus on providing relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane with the delegates of BIMSTEC took part in the PANEX-21 exercise on disaster management.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor