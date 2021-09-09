Film producer held for raping model in Mumbai

A movie producer has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman model in Mumbai.

As per the police's statement, an FIR in the matter was registered at Goregaon police station against the accused, Ashish Bhavsar, in March this year based on the woman's complaint.

"The woman, who works as a model, had filed a complaint against Ashish Bhavsar in March at Goregaon police station. Based on the complaint, an FIR under sections 376 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. The accused is arrested now after the cancellation of his anticipatory bail," the police said.

The police said that the victim, in her statement, said the accused raped her on the pretext of casting her in a movie.

"After the rape, the accused threatened the victim that if she told anyone, he would kill her. After his arrest, the accused was presented in court where the court sent him to police custody till September 9," police added.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

