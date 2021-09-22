FIR registered against BJP's Pravin Darekar for using objectionable language against NCP

An FIR was registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pravin Darekar at Sinhgad Police Station here on Wednesday for allegedly using objectionable language against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a woman, police said.

NCP's State Women Wing president Rupali Chakankar filed the complaint against the leader, in which she alleged that Darekar had made objectionable remarks against the Nationalist Congress Party and a woman in his address on September 13 at an event organised at Shirur tehsil of Pune district.

Darekar made the remarks at a gathering of the Ramoshi community was organised in Shirur taluka of Pune district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter Umaji Naik.

He had said, "Nationalist Congress Party is a party with painted cheeks. This party does not have time to look at the poor. It is the party of the rich, bankers and industrialists."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor