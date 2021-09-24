FIR registered in alleged religious conversion case in Faridabad

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a group of people for alleged conversion of the religion of a man in Haryana's Faridabad, police said on Thursday.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Faridabad Police, Sube Singh informed that "A youth has complained in the Faridabad Sector 17 police station that 5-6 people had converted his religion by implicating him in things."

The victim, who had been in contact with the accused since his school days, was taken to a mosque where a cleric made him read the kalma, said the PRO.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation into the matter is underway. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor