FIR registered in connection with protest against construction of Haj House in Delhi's Dwarka
By ANI | Published: August 7, 2021 03:12 PM2021-08-07T15:12:35+5:302021-08-07T15:20:07+5:30
Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified people in connection with a protest against the construction of Haj House in Delhi's Dwarka.
As per a statement issued by Delhi Police, the FIR was registered for violation of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Act pertaining to violation of COVID guidelines.
A large number of people had gathered in Dwarka's Sector 22 on Friday to protest against the construction of a proposed Haj House in the area.
( With inputs from ANI )
