Fire at factory in Delhi's Mayapuri, no casualties reported
By ANI | Published: September 16, 2021 11:10 AM2021-09-16T11:10:09+5:302021-09-16T11:20:07+5:30
A fire broke out on Thursday in a factory in the Mayapuri area of Delhi.
According to the fire department, a call was received at around 9.30 am and 22 fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot.
"A call was received at around 09.30 hours regarding a fire in a factory at Mayapuri Phase 2, C-61, near DD motors," said the fire department.
As per preliminary information, the factory was a car bumper production unit. No casualties have been reported so far.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
