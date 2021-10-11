Fire at godown in Delhi's Harsh Vihar, no casualty reported
By ANI | Published: October 11, 2021
A fire broke out in a paper roll godown in the Harsh Vihar area of Delhi at around 3:30 am on Monday.
According to Delhi Fire Service, there were no injuries or casualties reported in the incident. However, the building of the godown, spread in about 600-750 square yards, collapsed partially.
As many as 16 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the situation was taken under control.
( With inputs from ANI )
