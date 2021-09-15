Fire at Patna factory, no casualties reported
By ANI | Published: September 15, 2021 09:46 AM2021-09-15T09:46:53+5:302021-09-15T09:55:02+5:30
A fire broke out at a factory near Patna Sahib overbridge in Patna on Wednesday, the police said.
A fire broke out at a factory near Patna Sahib overbridge in Patna on Wednesday, the police said.
"Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire was brought under control," it added.
No injuries have been reported in the incident.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app