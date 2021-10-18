Fire breaks out at Delhi's LNJP hospital, no casualities
By ANI | Published: October 18, 2021 09:38 AM2021-10-18T09:38:27+5:302021-10-18T09:45:17+5:30
A fire broke out in the emergency ward of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on Monday.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor