Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Inderlok
By ANI | Published: September 14, 2021 05:45 PM2021-09-14T17:45:15+5:302021-09-14T17:55:12+5:30
A fire broke out on Tuesday in a factory in the Inderlok area of New Delhi.
A fire broke out on Tuesday in a factory in the Inderlok area of New Delhi.
According to the fire department, a call was received at around 12 pm and a total of 10 units were sent to douse the fire.
"It was a four-story building along with a basement and the fire was in the basement, in plastic items," said the fire department.
Currently, the fire has been doused and no injuries and casualties have been reported.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app