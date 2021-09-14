Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Inderlok

A fire broke out on Tuesday in a factory in the Inderlok area of New Delhi.

According to the fire department, a call was received at around 12 pm and a total of 10 units were sent to douse the fire.

"It was a four-story building along with a basement and the fire was in the basement, in plastic items," said the fire department.

Currently, the fire has been doused and no injuries and casualties have been reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor