Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi's Peeragarhi Chowk
By ANI | Published: August 8, 2021 03:59 PM2021-08-08T15:59:07+5:302021-08-08T16:10:03+5:30
A fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Peeragarhi Chowk area on Sunday afternoon.
As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and Fire Department personnel are currently conducting a firefighting operation at the godown. officials said.
No casualty has been reported so far.
