Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi's Peeragarhi Chowk

A fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Peeragarhi Chowk area on Sunday afternoon.

As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and Fire Department personnel are currently conducting a firefighting operation at the godown. officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor