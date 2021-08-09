Fire breaks out at private factory in Noida; no casualty reported
By ANI | Published: August 9, 2021 12:56 AM2021-08-09T00:56:58+5:302021-08-09T01:05:02+5:30
A massive fire broke out at a private factory in Noida sector 63 on Sunday night.
Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Central Noida, Harish Chandra said, "Massive fire broke out at a private factory in Noida sector 63. At least six fire tenders rushed to spot."
"The fire sparked after a short circuit in the factory. Two people have been evacuated. No casualty has been reported so far," said Chandra.
Fire dousing operations are underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
