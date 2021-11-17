Fire breaks out at residential complex in Bengaluru's Sampige Nagar area

Published: November 17, 2021

A fire broke out in a residential complex in the Sampige Nagar area of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot. So far, no casualties have been reported.

More details are awaited.

