Fire breaks out at residential complex in Bengaluru's Sampige Nagar area
By ANI | Published: November 17, 2021 04:56 PM2021-11-17T16:56:39+5:302021-11-17T17:05:07+5:30
A fire broke out in a residential complex in the Sampige Nagar area of Bengaluru on Wednesday.
A fire broke out in a residential complex in the Sampige Nagar area of Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Fire tenders rushed to the spot. So far, no casualties have been reported.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app