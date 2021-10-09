Fire breaks out at showroom in Delhi's Shiva market

Fire broke out at an electronics showroom and adjacent sanitary fittings showroom in Shiva market near Madhuban Chowk at around 8:30 pm on Friday. However, no injuries were reported.

A total of 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Fire is under control as of now. More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor