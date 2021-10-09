Fire breaks out at showroom in Delhi's Shiva market
By ANI | Published: October 9, 2021 01:11 AM2021-10-09T01:11:43+5:302021-10-09T01:20:03+5:30
Fire broke out at an electronics showroom and adjacent sanitary fittings showroom in Shiva market near Madhuban Chowk at around 8:30 pm on Friday. However, no injuries were reported.
A total of 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Fire is under control as of now. More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
