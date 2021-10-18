Fire breaks out in a factory in Surat, 2 dead

A huge fire broke out at the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Kadodara near Surat in Gujarat. Some workers jumped from the fifth floor to save lives after a fire broke out at the Viva Packaging Mill. So, some artisans were rescued with the help of hydraulic cranes. According to the information received so far, two workers were killed and several others were injured in the incident. Meanwhile, 125 workers have been rescued.

According to local media reports, more than 10 vehicles of the fire brigade rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to contain the blaze. Also, high officials have reached the spot. According to the fire brigade, some workers jumped down from the building before the fire brigade arrived for the rescue operation.

#WATCH Around 125 people were rescued, two died in fire at a packaging factory in Kadodara's Vareli in Surat, early morning today; Fire fighting operation underway#Gujaratpic.twitter.com/dWsjwmPTph — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021