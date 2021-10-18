Fire breaks out in cloth shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar

A fire broke out in a cloth shop in the Gandhi Nagar area of the national capital on Monday morning.

A fire fighting official, who is present at the spot, said that no casualties have been reported.

"A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the site," he added.

Fire dousing operations are underway.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor