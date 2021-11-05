Fire breaks out in Delhi's Paharganj

A fire broke out at a house in Delhi's Paharganj area on Thursday.

The incident took place Multan Danda area of Paharganj. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot. It took about an hour to douse the fire.

According to reports, jute sacks were kept in the house, due to which the fire started spreading rapidly. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

The investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor