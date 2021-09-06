Firecrackers, procession banned in Goa during Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the Goa government has banned firecrackers, processions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the official communication, all 'Chitrashallas' shall make social distancing arrangements outside the vending point. Sale, purchase of plaster of paris idols is strictly prohibited.

Only two people with one vehicle would be allowed to pick up idols from the Chitrashalla.

"No special stalls will be erected anywhere in Panaji for the sale of fireworks/ firecrackers except those permitted by the Corporation," read the official notice by the government.

All vendors entering Panaji for sale of Matolli items will be placed at designated areas near Royal Foods from September 8-10, 2021 only.

Public gathering/celebration/ arthis for Sarvajanik Ganesh shall be limited to 50 per cent capacity or as per the State Government SOP. As per the guidelines, Ganesh Committees should not use fireworks/ firecrackers so as to avoid pollution. No celebration in any form shall be allowed in containment zones, if any.

Also, immersion of idols within the jurisdiction of the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) shall be in the notified areas only.

The Mayor also informed that only 2-3 members of each house shall be allowed for the immersion of the idols. All flowers/ garlands/ nirmalaya will be deposited in containers placed at each immersion site and shall not be disposed of in the water bodies.

The guidelines further stated that no fireworks shall be used at the immersion site. Vehicles shall be parked away from the immersion spot to avoid congestion. Citizens are advised to undertake immersion from 5 pm-10pm. No procession shall be allowed while bringing the idols to the immersion points. No gathering after the immersion shall be allowed.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturti is a Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati/Gauri. It will be celebrated on September 10 this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

