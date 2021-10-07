Firing incident reported in J-K's Anantnag
Firing incident reported in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.
The incident took place at Rooh Monghal in the Anantnag district when a suspected vehicle carrying no number plate rushed at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Naka party. CRPF retaliated in self-defence and one person died on firing. Meanwhile, the driver of the suspected vehicle fled.
"A naka was established by 40 Bn CRPF at Monghal Bridge. A suspected vehicle without a number was tried to intercept by the Naka party. However, it rushed towards the Naka party. It was then challenged by the on-duty troops. Troops fired upon in self-defence and one person died. But the driver managed to escape. Identification and credential of a deceased person are being verified," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir.
Further details awaited.
