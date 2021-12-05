First Covid-19 Omicron variant case detected in Delhi, 5th in India overall

The National Capital recorded its first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said. The patient, who was admitted to LNJP Hospital, had just returned from Tanzania. So far, India has detected a total of five Omicron cases — one in Maharashtra, one in Gujarat, and two in Karnataka, apart from the new case in Delhi.

India saw a single-day rise of 2,796 fatalities on Sunday with Bihar carrying out a reconciliation exercise of its Covid data, pushing the country’s death toll to 4,73,326, while 8,895 new infections were reported, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.