First ever Delhi Police Badminton Esprit De Corps Championship 2021 concludes

The first Delhi Police Badminton Esprit De Corps Championship 2021, which began at KD Jadhav Indoor Halls, IGI Complex, New Delhi on October 29, concluded on Sunday.

Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Delhi was the Chief Guest for the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner thanked all the participants who took part in the tournament and made it a huge success. "466 participants reflect the zeal and enthusiasm of the police personnel for the tournament," he said.

Asthana congratulated all the winners and even those who did not win medals but spiritedly took part in the championship. He said, "This badminton tournament is just a beginning and more such competitive tournaments for other sports too would be organised in future."

The Commissioner underlined that sports generate team spirit, coordination and discipline. "Sportspersons are naturally self-disciplined, which helps in building overall personality," he added.

He also complimented Special Commissioner of Police Robin Hibu and his team for organising a successful tournament, which was a herculean task in itself as more than 400 matches were held smoothly without any interruption. He further thanked all the stakeholders, coaches and ground staff for their valuable contribution.

Robin Hibu, Spl. CP/AP read out a report card on the conclusion of the tournament. As many as 466 players from Delhi Police, CAPFs and SAPFs took part in this three-day tournament, while 416 matches were played to decide the winners across all categories. The officers/personnel from the rank of Constable to Spl. CP took part in the tournament. He thanked the commissioner of police for the motivation and support and presented a memento and traditional shawl to mark the occasion.

Asthana gave away trophies to the winners and runners up. The winners include Robin Hibu (Men Doubles & Mixed Doubles in GOs 45+ Category), Priyanka Kashyap, DCP/East Dist (Women Singles in GOs), Sameer Sharma, DCP/I Bn (Mixed Doubles in GOs), Varsha Sharma, DCP/Vig (Mixed Doubles in GOs 45+), Surinder Beniwal, Asst. Commandant/CRPF (Runners up in Men Doubles GOs), Narendra Yadav, 2 I/C BSF (Men Singles in GOs), ACP Virender Kadyan (Runners up in Men Singles GOs 45+) and W/Insp. Jaswinder Kaur (Runners up in Women Singles 45+).

The commissioner formally declared the conclusion of the first Delhi Police Badminton Esprit De Corps Championship.

( With inputs from ANI )

