Five day women entrepreneurship exhibition begins in Srinagar

A five-day-long all-womens' entrepreneurship exhibition was organized at the Kashmir Haat in Srinagar on Saturday.

The exhibition was organized by Exceeding Event Expectations (EREIGNIS) in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir handicraft and handloom department.

"This five-day event is for all women entrepreneurs who have their own startups or are already into business. With this platform, these entrepreneurs will be allowed to exhibit their products and promote their brands," said Sheenam Bakhshi, one of the organisers of the event.

"This event is also to question the social stigma of women being only fit for kitchens," she added.

Speaking to ANI, Mehmood Shah, the Director of Handicraft and Handlooms, Kashmir appreciated the contribution of women in the handicrafts and said, "Some handicrafts are exclusively taken up by women including weaving, embroidery, crewel, Chain stitch and many more. However, it is time that we reinvent it and add new entrepreneurs, new designs, colour schemes and market the craft differently."

Asma Bhat, a 19-year old traditional food staller expressed her delight and said, "The intent is to empower the females against the stereotype that women are suppressed, however, that shouldn't be the actuality. If today I get a good response, maybe in 2-3 years, I open my own restaurant."

( With inputs from ANI )

