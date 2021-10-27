Five dead in fire at firecracker shop in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

Five people lost their lives after a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu caught fire on Tuesday evening.

District Collector PN Sridhar, said, "Five people were killed in fire at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu."

A firefighting operation is underway.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

