Five dead in fire at firecracker shop in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi
By ANI | Published: October 27, 2021 02:13 AM2021-10-27T02:13:21+5:302021-10-27T02:20:02+5:30
Five people lost their lives after a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu caught fire on Tuesday evening.
District Collector PN Sridhar, said, "Five people were killed in fire at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu."
A firefighting operation is underway.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor