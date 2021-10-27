Five dead in fire at firecracker shop in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

By ANI | Published: October 27, 2021 02:13 AM2021-10-27T02:13:21+5:302021-10-27T02:20:02+5:30

Five people lost their lives after a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu caught fire on Tuesday evening.

Five dead in fire at firecracker shop in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi | Five dead in fire at firecracker shop in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

Five dead in fire at firecracker shop in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

Next

Five people lost their lives after a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu caught fire on Tuesday evening.

District Collector PN Sridhar, said, "Five people were killed in fire at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu."

A firefighting operation is underway.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :District collector pn sridharDistrict collector pn sridhar