Five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Bengaluru, state Home Minister terms threat to national security

Hours after five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were apprehended in Bengaluru on Friday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra termed them as anti-national and a threat to national security.

"Five Bangladeshis have been arrested who were staying illegally, we can't bear people staying without documents. Our state police are taking proper action against the few foreign nationals after they indulged in activities that are anti-national and a threat to national security," Jnanendra told the mediapersons.

"We are planning to build 10,000 houses for the police personnel. Due to heavy rain, buildings are damaged. We are planning to build new police stations as well," he added as he visited the police quarters that got damaged due to heavy rainfall.

On the recent raid conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at 68 locations across Karnataka belonging to 15 government employees in various departments, the Home Minister said, "It is a daily routine of ACB, there is no question of rescuing the culprits, our govt will take proper action. We will do a free and fair investigation. A charge sheet will be filed. There is no question of sparing any culprits".

Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru to take stock of the damage caused by incessant rainfall for the past two days.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced that a sum of Rs 5 lakh would be paid as compensation for completely damaged houses and Rs 3 lakh for partially damaged houses in three instalments. District Collectors have been instructed to disburse the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh immediately.

Bommai further said that the state government has released Rs 500 crore for the repair of damaged roads and bridges. Schools and Anganvadis too had suffered damages and their repair would be taken up through the NDRF fund.

The rains have caused extensive damage to Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan districts. Karnataka and its neighbouring states have been receiving incessant rainfall in the month of November.

( With inputs from ANI )

