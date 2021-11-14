Five injured in cyclinder blast at Delhi's Azadpur

By ANI | Published: November 14, 2021 11:21 AM2021-11-14T11:21:05+5:302021-11-14T11:30:02+5:30

As many as five people, including women, were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in the Azadpur area of Delhi on Sunday.

As many as five people, including women, were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in Azadpur area of Delhi on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 10 am today.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot which successfully doused the fire.

Other details are awaited.

