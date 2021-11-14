Five injured in cyclinder blast at Delhi's Azadpur

As many as five people, including women, were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in Azadpur area of Delhi on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 10 am today.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot which successfully doused the fire.

Other details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor