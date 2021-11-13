Five rescued after jacket manufacturing factory catches fire in Delhi

Five persons were safely rescued after a jacket manufacturing factory near Seelampur Police Station caught fire on Saturday.

The fire is under control now.

As per Delhi Fire Service, information about the fire was received around 7:45 pm. Sixteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor