Five rescued after jacket manufacturing factory catches fire in Delhi
By ANI | Published: November 13, 2021 11:15 PM2021-11-13T23:15:30+5:302021-11-13T23:25:02+5:30
Five persons were safely rescued after a jacket manufacturing factory near Seelampur Police Station caught fire on Saturday.
The fire is under control now.
As per Delhi Fire Service, information about the fire was received around 7:45 pm. Sixteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
( With inputs from ANI )
