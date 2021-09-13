Five storey building collapses, several feared trapped

A five-storey building has collapsed in the Bhaji Market area of ​​North Delhi. Many people are feared to be trapped under the rubble of the building and rescue operations have been launched. Five fire trucks have reached the spot. Witnesses who saw the building collapse said that many people may have been crushed under the building. The collapse of the building had caused a stir in the area. Two children are also said to be trapped.

Around 12 noon, a call was received from the vegetable market. It was reported that the building had collapsed. Five fire trucks have reached the spot. The building is near Robin Cinema. The rescue operation has been launched.