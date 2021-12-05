Flying squads, inspection teams of CAQM identify over 140 sites violating anti-pollution measures

Flying squads/inspection teams of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas have identified over 140 sites till December 4 this year where violations of anti-air pollution measures issued by the commission are taking place and the identification of serious violators and suitable action against other non-conforming units are in progress.

As per a press release by the Union Ministry of Environment, the Enforcement Task Force (ETF) of CAQM is holding review meetings on daily basis with the flying squads/inspection teams constituted to inspect, continuously supervise and rigorously monitor enforcement and compliance of statutory directions issued by the Commission to improve the air quality of Delhi-NCR.

These flying squads are widely covering every corner of the Delhi-NCR to track down violators and report their details to the Commission for stringent actions against them.

Following the directions of the Commission, 12 inspection teams each have been constituted for the NCR Districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and National Capital Territory of Delhi, while 4 teams have been deputed in the NCR Districts of Rajasthan, to examine the units/ activities in various sectors (including Industrial, Transport/ Vehicular, Construction/ Demolition, Dust from Roads and Open Areas and other dispersed sources) contributing to rise in levels of air pollution.

Fastening its belts to scale down the air pollutants of Delhi-NCR, CAQM's flying squads are leaving no stone unturned to bring into effect strict enforcement of the Commission's statutory directions by continuously making surprise visits, intensive field level incognito checks at industrial units, C&D sites, commercial/ residential units, air pollution hotspots, etc. and reporting its details to the Commission on a daily basis.

CAQM's Enforcement Task Force is holding a review meeting every day either physically or through virtual mode to take stock of the situation and assess the inspection reports of the day submitted by the flying squads to the Commission, the release said.

Violations and non-compliance of the directions issued by the Commission from time to time as also towards related rules/ regulations are being viewed very seriously. The Enforcement Task Force in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under the Act is regularly passing preventive, closure or seizure order(s) to all such non-compliant units and other gross violators reported by the flying squads, which are over and above such other preventive, corrective and punitive actions as prescribed under the law.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor