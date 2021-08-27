Food delivery man dies in road mishap in Delhi's Karol Bagh, one held
By ANI | Published: August 27, 2021 01:02 PM2021-08-27T13:02:25+5:302021-08-27T13:10:07+5:30
A 45-year-old man was killed after a speeding car allegedly hit him near Karol Bagh metro station in Delhi on Thursday night, said Police.
Next
A 45-year-old man was killed after a speeding car allegedly hit him near Karol Bagh metro station in Delhi on Thursday night, said Police.
The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Harsh Vihar in Northeast Delhi. He was working as a food delivery man for an online platform.
Delhi Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the case. The accused is a resident of Karol Bagh.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app