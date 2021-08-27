Food delivery man dies in road mishap in Delhi's Karol Bagh, one held

A 45-year-old man was killed after a speeding car allegedly hit him near Karol Bagh metro station in Delhi on Thursday night, said Police.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Harsh Vihar in Northeast Delhi. He was working as a food delivery man for an online platform.

Delhi Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the case. The accused is a resident of Karol Bagh.

( With inputs from ANI )

