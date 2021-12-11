Football legend Maradona's stolen watch recovered in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 11 A heritage Hublot watch of football legend Diego Maradona has been recovered by the Assam Police, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The police in Assam's Sivasagar district during an operation recovered the luxury watch, worth around Rs 20 lakh, from the house of one Wazid Hussain on Saturday. Hussein was arrested from his in-law's house in the adjoining Charaideo district later in connection with the case.

The recovery was made in coordination with Dubai Police. "In an act of international cooperation, Assam police coordinated with Dubai police through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow up lawful action is being taken," Sarma tweeted.

Sivasagar District Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roushan referring to the information received from the Dubai police said that Hussain had been working at the place Maradona used to stay in Dubai and he had stolen a box containing many of the soccer legend's belongings and returned to home in Assam in August 2020.

"The Hublot watch was among the footballer's belongings Hussain had taken away when he returned back to India," the district police chief said, adding that the police are now interrogating the arrested individual.

Maradona, who played in four FIFA World Cups, including the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, where he captained Argentina and led them to victory over West Germany in the final, died on November 25, 2020 at the age of 60.

