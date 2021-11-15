For first time after independence, potential of Indian Railways being explored on such a large scale: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Indian Railways connects distances, culture, country's tourism and added that the potential of railways is being explored on such a large scale.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated to the nation the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal on Monday.

"Today's India is not only making record investments for the construction of modern infrastructure, it is also ensuring that projects are not delayed and there are no obstacles. PM Gatishakti National Master Plan, which started recently, will help the country in fulfilling this resolution," the Prime Minister said while addressing the event in Bhopal.

The Prime Minister further lauded the Indian Railways and said, "Indian Railways is not only a medium to connect distances, but it is also becoming an important medium to connect the country's culture, country's tourism and pilgrimage. For the first time after so many decades of independence, this potential of Indian Railways is being explored on such a large scale."

Further, the Prime Minister said, "Earlier, even if the railway was used for tourism, it was confined to a premium club. For the first time, the common man is being given the divine experience of tourism and pilgrimage at a reasonable amount. Ramayan circuit train is one such innovative effort."

The Ramayana Circuit is one of the identified thematic circuits of the 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme by the Union Ministry of Tourism.

The Prime Minister said that about six years back, those who had some work with Indian Railways used to be seen cursing it. "Crowded stations, filth, hours of tension while waiting for trains, inconvenience of seating-eating facilities, filth inside trains, tension of safety used to come to mind when Railway was spoken of, " he said.

The redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Railway station, named after brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, is the first world class railway station in Madhya Pradesh. Redeveloped in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, the station has been designed as a green building with modern world class amenities that also takes into account ease of mobility for divyangjans.

The station is also developed as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport, the Prime Minister's Office said.

( With inputs from ANI )

