For normalcy in J-K, Article 370 needs to be reinstated, says Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chairman Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that Article 370 of the Constitution of India, which was abrogated in August 2019, has to be reinstated, to bring back normalcy in the Union Territory.

"If normalcy is to be brought in Kashmir, then Article 370 has to be reinstated," said the former Chief Minister of the Union Territory, while speaking to media persons in Delhi.

In August 2019, the Central government scrapped Article 370 which gave special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two categories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

( With inputs from ANI )

