Foreign national held, drugs worth Rs one cr seized by NCB Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai arrested a foreign national from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Sunday night and allegedly seized drugs worth Rs one crore from him.

According to the NCB, the drugs was recovered through a medical procedure. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, on August 6, NCB arrested one Nigerian national who was allegedly part of an international drug smuggling syndicate and seized 102 grams of cocaine from his alleged possession.

Until now, the NCB-Mumbai has arrested 22 foreign nationals in drug peddling cases. ( ANI)

( With inputs from ANI )

