Foreigner among 2 LeT terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar, Dec 13 A foreign terrorist was among two LeT men killed in an encounter at Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday, police said.

Police said based on specific input regarding movement of terrorists in general area of Rangreth, surprise checking points were established by Srinagar police in the area.

"During naka checking at one such naka manned by a small team of Srinagar police, two suspects on noticing the police party fired indiscriminately upon them. However, the fire was effectively retaliated, leading to a brief encounter. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were neutralised on spot," police said.

Police said one of the killed terrorist has been identified as Aadil Ahmad Wani, resident of Daramdoora Shopian (a Pakistan trained "A" category terrorist) while the other killed terrorist is a foreign terrorist, yet this is being further ascertained. Both the killed terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

"As per police records, both the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases and civilian atrocities and played a key role in number of recent killings in Srinagar city. On March 4, 2020, terrorist Aadil along with his associates fired upon Police Party of Police Post Warpora Sopore in which 1 Police Personnel - Wajahat Asadullah was martyred and civilian Shaban Wagay was killed.

"Besides the killed terrorist was also involved in several grenade attacks on Police/SF establishments including grenade attack at Bus Stand Sopore in which 19 civil were injured, grenade attack at Police Post Bus Stand Sopore in which two police personnel were injured," police said.

Arms and ammunition including two AK rifles and other materials were recovered from the site of encounter.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated.

