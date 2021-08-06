Former BJP minister Mahadev Naik joins AAP

Former BJP MLA from Goa, Mahadev Naik has joined the Aam Aadmi Party a year ahead of Assembly polls in the coastal state. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Naik, who met him here, saying both will work together to serve the people of Goa and give them a better quality of life. Naik, who was Social Welfare Minister in the Parrikar government. Naik, who was Social Welfare Minister in the Parrikar government, was inducted into AAP at a function at the party headquarters by Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and MLA Aatishi. Jain said Naik joined the AAP after being "distressed" by the current political situation in Goa.

AAP did phenomenal work in Goa when the second Covid-19 wave struck. AAP provided relief to Goa’s people by providing ration, by providing oximeters, and by doing many such things. This is why day by day a large number of people are being attracted towards the AAP such as myself," Naik said. Naik claimed that the BJP government in Goa does nothing for the people and unemployment has increased in Goa. Naik was Industries, Textile & Coir, Social Welfare, Co-operation & Handicrafts in the Laxmikant Palsekar government and was also legislator from Shiroda between 2009 and 2012.Naik said he was confident the AAP would win the 2022 Assembly polls in the state.

