Former CM of unified Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah passes away

Former Governor of Tamil Nadu and former Chief Minister of the unified State of Andhra Pradesh, Konijeti Rosaiah, 88, passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday after a brief illness.

Rosaiah was shifted to a private hospital early morning today after he was unwell, where doctors declared him as brought dead.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his grief over the demise of the former CM.

He conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members.

( With inputs from ANI )

