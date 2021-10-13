Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted in AIIMS Delhi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, 89, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi at 6.15 pm on Wednesday.He has been taken to the Cardio-Neuro Tower at AIIMS and is under the care of Dr Nitish Nayak, a professor of cardiology. He is undergoing some medical tests.Earlier this year, the 88-year-old Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member had been admitted to hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave of infections.

Pranav Jha, AICC secretary in-charge of communications, said Dr Singh is "undergoing routine treatment" and his condition is stable. In May 2020, the former prime minister had been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi after he experienced chest congestion. He was under the care of Dr Nitish Nayak then too.In 2009, Manmohan Singh underwent a successful coronary bypass surgery at AIIMS in Delhi. Manmohan Singh first joined the Government of India as economic advisor in the commerce ministry in 1971. He later served as the finance minister of India from 1991 to 1996 and went on to become India's fourteenth Prime Minister in 2004.